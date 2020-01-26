Local soldier starts free clothing drive, plans more.

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) – A local soldier is on a mission to give; spending his saturday helping people in need.

Stacy Taylor is an army specialist, based at fort stewart. during a recent move, he decided to just give away things he didn’t need anymore.

taylor says it sparked an idea, he started planning a free clothing drive.

The community stepped up to help, donating everything from clothes to blankets, even curtains.

The young solider says it’s important remember that some people can’t even afford to shop at goodwill.

“I just ask that everybody for ince just start thinking about other people, ya know? People are needy, you know? And i just want to thank my parents, god, friends, family and everybody else for the support. I really do appreciate that,” said Taylor.

He says he’s already planning his next big give away for those in need.