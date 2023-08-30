SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- With Hurricane Idalia making its way into the area, there will be shelters available to ride out the storm safely.

The Cultural Arts Center (201 Montgomery St.) from noon to 8 p.m.

Pineora Baptist Church (131 Elkins St, Guyton, GA 31312)

Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School (250 Jaguar Trail Ridgeland, SC 29936)

The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless will be providing overnight shelters at:

Saint Georgia’s Episcopal Church located at 15 Willow Rd. from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 through Thursday, Aug. 31 at 8:00 a.m.

Saint Michaels All Angels located at 3101 Waters Ave, from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 through Thursday, Aug. 31 at 8:00 a.m.

Come as You Are Deliverance Ministries located at 4429 Skidaway Rd. from 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 through Thursday, Aug. 31 at 8:00 a.m.

In addition, inclement weather beds will be available at the Salvation Army (10 beds for men and 10 for women) and Union Mission (7-10 bed spaces available.)

We will continue to add to this list throughout the storm coverage.