Local retailers explain importance of shopping local this holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With Black Friday and Small Business Saturday now in the rearview, the holiday shopping season is officially underway and local shoppers are reaping the benefits of finding deals all across the city.

“It’s a really small operation and it’s real important to us. We’re so grateful for everyone that comes in here, even just to look around. We love our community and I think that shopping local is a great way to support the community that you live in, and if people are visiting it’s a great way to get to know the community that you are visiting,” said Jordan Mount, sales associate at House of Strut.

From the House of Strut on W. State street, to Planet Fun on Broughton and everywhere in-between, many local businesses are just happy to have their doors open this holiday season following a rough year in 2020.

“We shut down right before, right before the official shut down because they was just nobody on the street, there was no real point in being open,” said John Croley, owner of Planet Fun. “So yeah we did have some close down time which was of course a little scary, but then once we reopened I guess people missed us because it’s been busier than before, honestly.”

With most local retailers hoping to rake in nearly 20% of their yearly sales in just the next four weeks, they want everyone to know just how helpful and important it is to buy local this holiday season.

“It does help us out a lot and of course, everyone working here is a local. I live right here in downtown Savannah, so the money does of course stay here. So that’s of course the big difference, none of its going to Planet Fun corporate based in Ireland or something so, it just stays right here and that’s a really good thing,” explained Coley.

Even though Small Business Saturday has come and gone, many local shops are still running deals all weekend long into Cyber Monday.