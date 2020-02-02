Local restaurants host watch parties ahead of Super Bowl

SAVANNAH Ga., (WSAV) – It’s Super Bowl Sunday in Savannah and local hot spots are preparing for a day full of festivities.
Watch parties are happening at several city restaurants with food buffets, drinks, and projections screens to provide full coverage of the game. Most places are selling food and drink vouchers as well as offering discounts.
Below are a list of places in the area participating in watch parties.
- Coach’s Corner, FREE concert
- Rachael’s Sports Bar and Dub’s Grille, all-you-can-eat buffet
- Coastal Empire Beer Co., buy one pint- get one free
- VFW Post 660 Canteen & Grille, $15 Tickets w/ meal voucher
- B&D’s Burger Super Bowl Pregame
- The Wayward
- Flacos
- The Draft Room