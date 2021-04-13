Local reaction to pause of Johnson and Johnson vaccine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dr. Stephen Thacker, the associate medical officer for Memorial Health has had one goal in the past few months and that’s to get as many people as possible vaccinated for COVID-19. So on Tuesday, after the Food and Drug and Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control announced the agencies would pause use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, he worried it would affect the overall vaccination effort.

“I think this is definitely going to be a setback when it comes to those folks who were already hesitant about the vaccines,” said Dr. Thacker. “Now we’ve discovered something that I think is extremely rare that may be related to one of the vaccines and so I think it is a setback in that hesitancy discussion.”

FDA and CDC officials say they are pausing use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after six patients, all women, developed rare and severe blood clots after getting the vaccine. One has died.

https://www.jnj.com/johnson-johnson-statement-on-covid-19-vaccine

The federal agencies will pause will last a matter of days while research on the cases continues. Six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed symptoms after taking the vaccine.

“If you’re within about a three week window of your vaccine and you’ve developed severe headache, shortness of breath or swelling on your arms or legs those are reasons to really connect with your primary care provider or if you feel like it’s progressing quickly present yourself to emergency care,” says Dr. Thacker.

The blood clots may travel to the brain and occur six to 13 days after vaccination. While serious, Dr. Thacker says side effects to vaccines are extremely rare.

The state of Georgia quickly halter used of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after the FDA and CDC announcements. That means health agencies and pharmacies that have been using it or were planning on using it must use one of the other two vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna.

Several hundred thousand people in Georgia have received the vaccine while it has been distributed to 7 million nationwide.

Dr. Thacker says up to 190 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were given nationwide.

“So you can see the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is really a small footprint in the amount of vaccine delivered in the U.S. and in Georgia,” he said.

Dr. Thacker is hopeful that people will still be willing to take one of the other vaccines, despite publicity about the Johnson and Johnson cases. He does say the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was considered important in terms of vaccinating some vulnerable populations like homeless who have little access to health care, and that’s because only one does is required.

Tuesday, the city of Savannah suspected a program underway to give the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to the local homeless population.