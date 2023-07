SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Sunday, July 30, Savannah native Flau’jae Johnson will host a back-to-school festival at Lake Mayer Park from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Families can pick up free back-to-school necessities such as backpacks, uniforms, shoes and headphones.

Plus, the festival will have plenty of fun activities including music, food, bounce houses, face painting, a 3-on-3 tournament and a skate park with a DJ.

To find out more about this event, check out the website here.