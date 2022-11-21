SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The tragic mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs hits especially hard in LGBTQ communities throughout our nation, taking many back to the heartbreak and even anger following the Pulse Nightclub shooting in June of 2016.

First City Pride Board Chairman Dusty church joined Edward Moody on WSAV News 3 First News at 4, to help us put these feelings into perspective.

Our interview comes as we learn more about the gunman who police say shot and killed 5 people and injuring 25 others. Authorities now say the attacker used an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle at the Q-club. He’s been identified as Anderson Aldrich, and he is not cooperating with investigators. Police say it could have been much worse, but the shooter was stopped when someone in the club grabbed his gun, hit him with it and pinned him. Another man helped hold him until police arrived.