SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Jazz, fundraising, and enriching the lives of area young people was how the Martin de Porres Society and Congregation Mickve Israel spent Sunday evening. The organizations hosted their 5th annual jazz benefit concert.

Legendary trombonist Teddy Adams and his sextet, along with celebrated vocalist Huxie Scott donated their time and talents to the annual fundraising event.

News 3’s own Kim Gusby was honored to serve as the emcee for the event.

Money raised during the concert will benefit the Society’s Camp Lighthouse, a summer program for children who may not otherwise have a chance to attend camp.

“It’s an opportunity to give back to young people who would not have this opportunity for a camp, to enrich not only the young people’s lives but the lives of their families as well. What an awesome opportunity,” Lillian Grant-Baptiste, Martin De Porres Society board member said.

Several community leaders were also honored during last night’s program, including retiring school superintendent Dr. Ann Levett and “Magic” Marc Dunston.

If you would like to donate to Camp Lighthouse, visit their website here. Camp kicks off in July.