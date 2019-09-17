Local officials, community members celebrate Constitution Day

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV)- Today marks 232 years since the signing of United States Constitution.



Local leaders and community members gathered at the American Legion in Thunderbolt to observe the special day.

Savannah Area Republican Women hosted the event to celebrate the legacy behind the historical document.



Organizers took time to honor several World War II veterans, acknowledging their sacrifice for the country.



Other guests included the Superintendent of Georgia Schools, Richard Woods, who spent the day educating children on their constitutional rights.

“We want to make sure we, you know, protect our rights and I think to do that, that means we have to start early, start young,” said Woods. “So they will be well informed as they move up our education system and beyond.”

Savannah Mayor Eddie Deloach stopped by to say a few words; even declaring September 17th through the 23rd as Constitution Week in the hostess city.