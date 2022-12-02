SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Shelter From The Rain (SFTR) will hold its 6th Annual Christmas Show this weekend.

The show will be held at the Savannah Theatre located at 222 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31401 on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Shelter From The Rain has been empowering single moms in Savannah for over a decade. Their annual holiday fundraiser brings awareness to the needs of single moms and raises needed funds to support the organization’s services and programs. SFTR offers single mothers baby supplies, household items, mentorship, a support group, virtual tutoring services for the children of single mothers and mental health counseling.

“This has been a BUSY year for us. We opened 6 new Diaper Stations in our community to make our Diaper Bank more accessible for single Moms, partnered with StepUp Savannah with our Mentorship Program to help 10 Moms reach economic mobility and we are excited to end the year with the launch of a new program at the show,” said Jennifer Graham, Executive Director of SFTR.

Single mothers, single fathers and refugee families can attend at no cost by completing this RSVP form located here. For sponsorship and ticket info, click here.