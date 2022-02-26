SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local nonprofit is providing a solution for making diapers more accessible to families.

Shelter From the Rain has installed 5 new diaper stations all around Chatham County to serve single mothers and their children. The diaper stations include diapers of all sizes, baby lotion and baby wipes.

The stations are located at the following places:

Downtown – Kim’s Cafe; West Broad YMCA)

– Kim’s Cafe; West Broad YMCA) Midtown – Habersham YMCA

– Habersham YMCA Southside – LifeBridge Church

Garden City – The Empowerment Center

“Our new Diaper Stations are a wonderful opportunity for partnership with local organizations doing great work in the community. By making the diapers from our Baby Bundles Diaper Bank available through these amazing community partners, we are able to combine forces and have a greater impact in the lives of single mothers and their children.” states Jennifer T. Graham, Executive Director of Shelter From the Rain Inc.

According to The Kids Count Data Center, 46% of households in Chatham County are single parent households.