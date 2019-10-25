Zone change for Savannah quadricycles approved; alcohol ban tabled

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s City Council has voted to change some regulations for a popular tourist attraction, but alcohol will remain a part of the tour.

On Thursday, the council approved changes to the operating zone for quadricycle tours in Savannah — a multi-passenger bike and bar hybrid.

Now, their southern border moves north, from Gaston Street to Oglethorpe Avenue, but it’s expanding across Bay Street for the first time.

There was a proposal to ban alcohol on the tours, run by Savannah Slow Ride and Peddle Pub, but that change has been tabled.

“I had proposed a compromise that if we brought that southern boundary for quadricycles to Oglethorpe Street, so that we’re essentially taking them out of the residential neighborhoods, that I would ask to table the alcohol ordinance, the alcohol revision where they would no longer be able to drink on the vehicles,” explained District 2 Alderman Bill Durrence.