‘Zombie snakes’ in North Carolina are great at playing dead

(WSAV) – North Carolina park officials shed some light on “zombie snakes”.

The state’s Division of Parks and Recreation shared information about the eastern hognose snake, which plays dead when threatened. The snake will roll on its back, convulse and lie motionless with its tongue hanging out.

The snake has another interesting defense mechanism. It will sometimes hiss and inflate its neck like a cobra when threatened as well.

Don’t worry, these snakes aren’t zombies or vipers. In fact, they aren’t even venomous.