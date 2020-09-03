Yvonne Holmes sworn-in as interim commissioner after death of husband

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Commission has a new member Thursday after Yvonne Holmes was officially sworn-in at a small ceremony. Ms. Holmes will fill-in for the remainder of her late husband’s term.

District 2 Commissioner James Holmes died two weeks ago after battling COVID-19.

“He loved children, he loved adults, he was always willing to help…whatever it was, whether in his district or another district,” said Ms. Holmes of her late husband.

Her grandson bore witness as second district resident and Clerk of Superior Court Tammie Mosley administered the oath of office.

Chairman Al Scott says he enjoyed his time working with Mr. Holmes, a man he called a peacemaker for his ability to solve disputes between members of the commission.

“This is the first time that I can recall us having to fill a position due to the death of a member of the commission while serving. So that makes it a very different occasion for us,” said Scott during his opening remarks.

Ms. Holmes says she is confident she can do her best to continue her husband’s legacy. Standing with close family members, friends, and fellow commissioners, she stood proudly next to a plaque that now bears her name.

“I talked politics with him all the time and so I think I’ll be able to fill at least half of his shoes, not all of it,” she said with a chuckle.

Her first order of business is to continue his passion for helping youth and teenagers in the county.

“He loved the children so I would like to continue in that area,” said Ms. Holmes.

She will fill her husband’s seat until the end of the year when a new commissioner will be elected. Her first meeting is on Friday.

Ms. Holmes says she has been studying the agenda and is ready for the challenge.