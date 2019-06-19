Youth group helping 30 South Carolina families this week

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Most kids are enjoying some fun in the sun over their summer break, but one group in the Lowcountry is spending their free time helping others.

Students from around the country are visiting South Carolina this week with the Catholic HEART Workcamp. They will spend four days doing manual labor, helping 30 families around Jasper and Beaufort Counties chosen by the United Way.

The group is doing everything from giving homes a fresh paint job to freshening up families’ yards.

Laura Proud of North Carolina said the kids are learning life lessons like endurance and overcoming adversity. It is clear that the students’ hearts are just as big as their work ethic.

“This next generation is great,” Proud said. “I feel like they are more about experiencing life, more about experiences and helping others and less about materialism.”

Adrienne Nguyen-Storer, a participant from Cincinnati, said she is proud of all the work the group has done.

“Knowing that we did it with each other and for someone, and that we are helping someone really means a lot to me,” Nguyen-Storer said.

The students are volunteering all week with the help of the United Way and Glidden Paint. Glidden Paint donated all the paint needed to refresh the homes, and many people’s lives.

