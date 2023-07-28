SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Before the weekend, take a look at the news you might have missed.

Monday

Lowe’s re-hires vigilant employee – Donna Hansbrough, who was fired after being punched attempting to stop shoplifters, gets her job back on Monday with Lowe’s saying “Products can be replaced; people cannot.”

1 dead in overnight shooting in Garden City – Early Monday morning, 23-year-old Wanya Kevon Pringle was shot and killed in his Garden City apartment. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Garden City Police Department are pursuing an ongoing investigation.

Police investigating fatal shooting at southside Savannah apartment complex – Another complex shooting resulted in the death of 25-year-old Lavonta Mayes, 25. The Savannah Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

‘Barbie’ takes box office crown while ‘Oppenheimer’ soars in historic weekend – “Barbie” snatched $155 million in ticket sales in North America only. Also breaking records for first-week sales of a movie by a female director.

Tuesday

Neighbors petition to extend Hotel Development Overlay District – The petition was heard by the Municipal Planning Commission and approved to go up to City Council. The residents want the right to decide if a hotel is constructed in their neighborhood.

Sharks spotted in waters outside Hilton Head restaurant – Video captured sharks swimming just feet away from patrons at Hudson’s Seafood.

Elon Musk says tweets are to be called ‘X’s’ now – “Twitter” is no more, Musk rebrands his $44 Billion company to “X.”

Snoop Dogg donates to 93-year-old Hilton Head woman’s legal fight – Snoop joins the 5,200 donors in support of Josephine Wright.

Wednesday

Check your tickets: Winning numbers drawn for $820M Mega Millions jackpot – Someone will be taking home the jackpot, one of America’s largest lottery prizes to date.

Lawmakers call for centralized reporting, more investigation on UFOs – Everyone is at a loss and looking for more answers from whistleblowers on non-human aircraft found by the U.S. government.

National Disability Independence Day – This day celebrates the rights of disabled Americans, but disabled Americans don’t see the hype.

Thursday

Employees demand better treatment at Savannah cafés – Foxy Loxy, Fox and Fig and Henny Penny employees organize for better treatment.

New medical cannabis dispensary opens in Pooler – This will be Coastal Georgia’s first medical marijuana store.

3 Marines found dead in car died due to carbon monoxide poisoning, police say – Tanner Kaltenberg, 19, Merax Dockery, 23, and Ivan Garcia, 23, were the names of the Marines.

Friday

Nearly 200 million people in the US are under heat or flood advisories – Record-breaking heat across the country as summer continues.

Emmys postponed by writer, actor strikes – The SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America not giving in marching straight through the Emmys.

Flau’jae Johnson heads home for back-to-school festival – A homecoming before school kicks off!