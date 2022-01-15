Yoga studios in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Small studies have found that yoga may have many health benefits. There is evidence that yoga may help you with managing stress, quitting smoking and even some conditions causing chronic pain like osteoarthritis. With that in mind, here are some places where you can get your journey with yoga started in Savannah.

New Yoga Now

As described on their website’s about section, New Yoga Now hopes to make a space where every person, regardless of body type, can learn yoga. They have an array of teachers, both men and women, and they offer both in-person and livestreamed classes.

New Yoga Now’s pricing can be found here, but you can expect to pay $20 to “drop-in” on a class or $12 to livestream one. They offer several classes per day and private sessions are available. You can check out their schedule here.

New Yoga Now is located on Bull Street. They are open most days until 7 p.m., though their hours differ on weekends. For more information, you can check out their website here.

Savannah Yoga Center

Savannah Yoga Center, also called SYC on their website, has a mission based in community, integrity, student commitment and teamwork. They are an openly LGBTQ+ friendly yoga studio and are striving to create an environment that is positive and uplifting for both community members attending their classes and staff. They also offer livestream options.

Savannah Yoga Center’s pricing can be found here. You can expect to pay $20 for a single in-person class or $10 for a livestreamed class. They offer over 20 classes a week and private one-on-one sessions. They also offer group sessions for parties, weddings and more.

Savannah Yoga Center is located on Bull Street. Their hours differ throughout the week, so the best thing to do if you’re hoping to drop in is to check out their website for more information. You can check out their schedule here.

The HUB Savannah

The HUB Savannah offers yoga classes as well as spin classes in a body-positive environment that everyone can enjoy. The HUB is a great place for those with high school-aged teens who want to do something fun with the family as their classes are accessible to those aged 14 and older. They do not offer any livestream options at this time.

The HUB Savannah’s pricing can be found here. You can expect to pay $20 for a single yoga class. If you’re new, you can pay $49 for 21 days of unlimited yoga, Pilates, barre, HubRide and more.

The HUB Savannah is located on Habersham Street. They are open until 8 p.m. except when they close at 4 p.m. on weekends. You can find their website here or check out their schedule here.

Ōtium Savannah

Ōtium Savannah offers classes for all levels, from beginners to yoga masters. They have two locations, one in Savannah and the other in Florida, and they also have a boutique where you can purchase activewear. You can find out more about them by checking their about page here.

You can expect to pay $18 for one class or $16 if you are a SCAD student or Drayton Tower resident. You must pre-register for in-person classes. Memberships start at $105 a month and include unlimited Barre and yoga classes. Instructors are available to give private sessions.

Ōtium Savannah is located on Liberty Street and members are given free parking to use by the building. Their hours vary depending on the day of the week, so the best plan is to go to their website here for more information. You can look at their schedule for classes here.

If you’re not yet ready to make the step of attending a yoga studio in person, don’t panic. You can still find tutorials to get you started on YouTube. One such tutorial that is great for beginners is by the user “Yoga with Adriene” which can be found here.