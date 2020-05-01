YMCA of Coastal Georgia announces ‘Phase One’ of re-opening plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The YMCA of Coastal Georgia announced their plans to re-open some of their facilities.

The first phase of re-openings will include 6 branches on May 11.

The branches included in YMCA’s “Phase One” are:

Effingham YMCA, Rincon

Golden Isles YMCA, Brunswick

Liberty County YMCA, Hinesville

McIntosh County, YMCA, Darien

Richmond Hill YMCA, Richmond Hill

Statesboro Family YMCA, Statesboro

The YMCA says service will be limited to the main wellness areas of the facilities.

Indoor and Outdoor Pools WILL NOT be open.

The YMCA adds they are not able to offer Childcare or Childwatch in their Phase One plan.

YMCAs in Chatham County will remain closed.

The organization says Chatham County members may visit any open Y in another county, regardless of member’s residence or “home branch.”

The YMCA says they hope to share re-opening dates for the Chatham County branches by the middle of next week.

To learn more about the YMCA’s re-opening plans, visit their site HERE.