YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — Yemassee’s Police Chief talked to News 3 about an internet report he got a loan from Alex Murdaugh weeks after Murdaugh’s wife and son were killed.

Gregory Alexander says there was “no impropriety” involved in a loan he got from Murdaugh.

The website “FITSnews” wrote a story that said Alexander got a $5,000 check from Murdaugh soon after Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot and killed in June of 2021.

Alexander, who is currently running for Hampton County Sheriff, says the check was actually for his parents, and was written in March 2021, not July.

Alexander says he did not know if the money had been repaid yet.

He wouldn’t comment further on the allegations.