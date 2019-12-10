Yemassee Police arrest armed robbery suspect

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – Yemassee Police announced the arrest of a suspect linked to a Dollar Tree armed robbery. Andre Keanu Riley, 22, faces charges including armed robbery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

On December 4th, an armed robber entered the Dollar Tree located at 191 Yemassee Highway and demanded cash.

According to police, the suspect pointed a gun at one of the victim’s faces and demanded that a safe be opened or he was going to kill everyone. The employees complied and the suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say they arrested Riley within 72 hours from the crime. Police say Riley was identified by one of the store employees. Police say the employee knew Riley from another place of employment where they had worked together.

Riley is currently at the Hampton County Detention Center.

