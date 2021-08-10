WWI veteran’s family presented long-awaited awards

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) — A Georgia soldier killed in action in World War I was recognized Monday night, more than a century after his death in France.

His family gathered to take part in a ceremony that was long overdue.

Reidsville native 1st Lt. Thomas Reed Beasley Sr. served with the 3rd Infantry Division and was awarded the Purple Heart Medal and World War I Victory Medal after his death in 1918.

But he was never properly recognized for his service and sacrifice.

The 3rd ID and Beasley’s family worked for months to get the medal in the hands of his grandchildren.

U.S. Army Chaplain (Lt.Col.) Christopher Wallace delivers the invocation at the Purple Heart Medal ceremony for 1st Lt. Thomas R. Beasley on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 9, 2021. Beasley’s Family received his posthumous awards for his sacrifice during World War I. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Elsi Delgado/50th Public Affairs Detachment)

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin Fenderson and Maj. Gen. Charles D. Costanza, the 3rd Infantry Division command team, talks to local reporters after bestowing the Purple Heart Medal to 1st Lt. Thomas R. Beasley’s Family on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 9, 2021. Beasley earned the posthumous award for his sacrifice during World War I. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Udejiofor/50th Public Affairs Detachment)

U.S. Army Spc. Phillip Barrersi, a member of the 3rd Infantry Division Color Guard, poses at an award ceremony for 1st Lt. Thomas R. Beasley on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 9, 2021. Barrersi donned the “Doughboy” uniform that Soldiers wore during World War I. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Udejiofor/50th Public Affairs Detachment)

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin Fenderson, the senior enlisted advisor of the 3rd Infantry Division, presents the Common Allied Service Medal and the Purple Heart Medal to the family of 1st Lt. Thomas R. Beasley on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 09, 2021. Beasley’s Family received his posthumous awards for his service and sacrifice in WWI. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Udejiofor/50th Public Affairs Detachment)

Kay Beasley Toups, granddaughter of 1st Lt. Thomas R. Beasley, gives an interview to local media after the Soldier’s Family received his Purple Heart Medal on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 9, 2021. Beasley’s Family received several of his posthumous awards from the Soldier’s sacrifice in World War I. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Udejiofor/50th Public Affairs Detachment)

U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Saias and Spc. Kerik Alvarez, musicians assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Band, perform during the award ceremony for Purple Heart Medal-recipient 1st Lt. Thomas R. Beasley on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 9, 2021. Beasley served in the front-line trenches during World War I and was killed in action in 1918. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Udejiofor/50th Public Affairs Detachment)

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Quentin Fenderson and Maj. Gen. Charles D. Costanza, the command team of the 3rd Infantry Division, greet the family of Purple Heart Medal-recipient 1st Lt. Thomas R. Beasley on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 9, 2021. The Purple Heart Medal is a U.S. military medal awarded to any service member that has been wounded or killed in action. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Udejiofor/50th Public Affairs Detachment)

“We need to identify with our heroes, living, serving and the ones who are dead,” said 1st Lt. Beasley’s granddaughter, Kay Beasley Toups. “We’ve lost some of that, unfortunately, and this day has brought such peace to my mind because I know some of the patriotism is still there.

The Beasley family says they never met their grandfather but grew up hearing stories about him.

1st Lt. Beasley received his law degree from the University of Georgia in 1917 before enlisting in the Army.

He was killed at the age of 22, just shy of his 23rd birthday, according to the 3rd ID. At the time, his then-pregnant widow received only a telegram informing the family of his death.

Officials say he was a member of Company D, 4th Infantry, 5th Infantry Brigade, 3rd ID, American Expeditionary Forces, fighting in the frontline trenches when he was killed in action on Oct. 5, 1918, in the Argonne Forrest sector.

His remains were interred at the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery, Romagne-sous-Montfaucon, France.