SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw has been elected to the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

She will join other broadcasting legends in the 2023 class. The induction will take place in March in Atlanta.

This honor coincides with Tina’s 30th anniversary here at WSAV.

Since its inception, the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame has inducted over 100 broadcasters.

Honorees must have a minimum of 20 years in broadcasting with a tie to Georgia; went to school, lived, or worked in the state, a solid record of achievement including rating dominance and local/national awards, and a history of dedication to the communities they serve.