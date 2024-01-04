SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- They are all around us. Women who carve a path to make a difference and inspire others in communities across the country.

Each year our parent company, Nexstar, seeks to recognize these women and support their efforts and organizations.

As we get closer to meeting our next Remarkable Woman, we wanted to revisit our current winner to learn about her journey and how being a Remarkable Woman has impacted her life and work.

“Your life circumstances don’t dictate who you can be in the world… like, that for me is what fuels me to help other women,” says Jennifer Graham.

It’s that kind of dedication to others that won her the title of Remarkable Woman for 2023. That, plus her charity organization “Shelter From the Rain” a 501 C3 nonprofit here in Savannah that empowers single moms through resources, mentorship, and group support.

Jennifer says the reason she understands the needs of a single parent is because at just 16 years old, she became a mother to Jalin Alexander, and remembers how hard it was to be responsible for another life when she was still a child herself.

The gratitude and appreciation she felt for those who lifted her is what inspired her to help others.

Now, she sees her hardship as a gift, “It can move us closer to greatness or grow more to help someone else.

If you can take the pain and use it for purpose, I think it’s all worth it.” WSAV wanted to make sure it was worth it, so we gave ‘Shelter From the Rain’ a donation of $1,000 and sent Jennifer to Hollywood, CA.

There, she was honored and surrounded by Remarkable Women from across the nation.

She joked that being appreciated by others was almost weird, “We were like… this is strange! We’re so used to making sure other people feel special and feel empowered… to get that same energy and love back it was very strange, but it was also very heartwarming and overwhelming.”

As she prepares to pass the torch, Jennifer has some advice for the next winner, “Sit in the moment and enjoy it, and take advantage of all the beautiful connections that you can make. Get to know other women, and find out how you can collaborate and work together so that your purpose is enhanced through working with someone else’s purpose.”

Indeed, Jennifer found a new collaborator in the City of Savannah. ‘Shelter From the Rain’ is now partnering with the city to provide a mentorship program to make sure mothers in the Coastal Empire have the resources and support they need to thrive economically.

Jennifer encourages every woman to find something remarkable inside themselves, “We all have greatness inside of us. Search for what makes you happy and what gives you purpose. I think that’s where you’ll find that greatness, and the ability to see the light in yourself, and then how you can shine that into someone else’s life.”