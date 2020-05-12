WSAV wins 4 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV News 3 On Your Side has been honored once again in the Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), awarded WSAV for excellence in both television and digital journalism.

According to the RTDNA, the awards “are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism.”

WSAV took home four wins in the Small Market Television category in Region 13:

Continuing Coverage: Jasper County Trash Pile by Andrew Davis

Excellence in Social Media by WSAV Staff

Feature Reporting: Bitty and Beau’s by Ben Katko and Chris Murray

Excellence in Sound: Last Call for Officer Kelvin Ansari by Art Ottimo

“What’s so gratifying is the wide range of our team’s work being recognized by RTDNA,” said WSAV News Director Kevin Brennan.

“Months-long reporting on a dangerous situation, individual reports, both television and digital news production, involving virtually the entire WSAV team, makes these honors that much more special,” Brennan added.

WSAV Vice President and General Manager Marc Hefner said the awards recognize just a sample of the team’s high-quality local content.

“In the past 10 years, WSAV has been awarded more than 40 Edward R. Murrow Awards,” Hefner added. “WSAV News continues to demonstrate its commitment to remain On Your Side.

WSAV and 29 other Nexstar television stations were honored this year.

“Every day, Nexstar’s 5,500 journalists provide exceptional local programming that engages, enlightens and informs our local audiences,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting. “We take great pride in serving our local communities with trusted, accurate and timely local news.”

To view the full list of this year’s winners, visit here.