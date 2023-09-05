SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV News 3 On Your Side is pleased to announce the promotion of Scott Roberts to the position of Chief Meteorologist. Roberts advances from his role as weekend meteorologist which he has served since 2019.

“I am proud to be able to now lead the weather team that I joined in 2019,” Roberts said of his promotion. “WSAV has a rich history of being THE station for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry to turn to for severe weather and tropical weather coverage, a legacy that started with Captain Sandy in the 1960s. We have come a long way since then, but the mission to bring the best weather information remains the same.”

“Our Storm Team 3 meteorologists, who also include Alysa Carsley and Brian Michigan, are committed to viewer safety and bringing the best weather coverage,” said WSAV News Director Katherine Wideman. “We’re excited about the future with Scott at the helm.”

WSAV General Manager David Hart added “Scott is a focused and talented leader with broad knowledge of our area. His promotion to Chief Meteorologist gives WSAV a strong foundation in which to build.”

You can find WSAV Storm Team 3 Weather Forecasts on television on WSAV NBC and CW affiliate stations, online on WSAV.com and WSAV Now mobile apps, and on the radio on each of the iHeartMedia Savannah radio group’s properties; 98.7 The River, Love 101.1, 107.3 Kiss FM, 94.1 The Beat, and Savannah’s News Radio WTKS.