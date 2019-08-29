WSAV to return to DIRECTV, AT&T TV and U-verse platforms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has reached a deal with DIRECTV, AT&T TV and U-verse to bring WSAV and other network-affiliated stations back on the air.

Viewers can expect to see WSAV no later than 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

“We would like to thank all of you for your patience over the past few weeks,” said WSAV News 3 Anchor Ben Senger. “Let your friends and family who have DirecTV know.”

In a statement released Thursday, AT&T and Nexstar said: “[we] regret the inconvenience incurred by customers, viewers and advertisers, and we thank them for their patience, as the new agreement was being finalized.”

“This new multi-year agreement will allow us to continue delivering our stations’ leading network and sports content as well as local news and other programming to AT&T subscribers in our markets,” stated Keith Hopkins, Senior Vice President, Distribution, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

WSAV has been off the air for DIRECTV, AT&T TV and U-verse customers since July 3.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

