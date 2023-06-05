WSAV News 3 will host a series of drive-up, drop-off food collection events at various locations across the Coastal Empire.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV News 3 is launching its inaugural “School’s Out Summer Food Drive,” benefitting America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

The community campaign is designed to help children who normally depend on free or reduced breakfast and lunch during the school year, but who may not have easy access to nutritious food during the summer months.

WSAV News 3 will host a series of drive-up, drop-off events at various locations across the Coastal Empire.

Viewers are asked to donate any of the following items, which are designed for children to be able to easily open, heat and eat:

Applesauce or Fruit Cups (individual cups)

Boxed crackers

Canned vegetables and beans (pop tabs)

Canned soup (pop tabs)

Canned tuna and chicken

Cereal (individual packs)

Cereal bars

Oatmeal (individual packs)

Pasta noodles

Pasta sauce (non-glass containers)

Peanut butter & jelly

Ramen noodles

Rice

The items will be collected, sorted, boxed and distributed to children and families in our area that America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia serves.

According to Feeding America, food insecurity is defined as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.” It’s an ongoing and consistent problem in parts of the United States, especially in the South. According to Feeding America, over 34 million people, including 9 million children experience food insecurity in the United States. Georgia has one of the highest child food insecurity rates in the nation at 14.4%, which ranks #23 in the United States.

Second Harvest provided more than 19 million meals to residents of their service area last year. Of those meals, more than 750,000 were distributed to children considered at risk for hunger.

Check back for more information on the “School’s Out Summer Food Drive” as details on exact locations and times become available.