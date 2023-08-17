SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We see them every day but how many of us know what it’s like to be a police officer?

As the Savannah Police Department (SPD) prepares for its upcoming hiring expo, News 3’s Alexis King finds out what a day in the life of a peacekeeper looks like and what the department is looking for.

Watch the video above to see Alexis ride along with Officer Wanye Hendrix to find out what it takes to protect and serve, as well as what’s required of those who are looking to join the force.

The hiring expo takes place Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Savannah Police Department’s Professional Development Center located at 3401 Edwin Street. You can learn more about available positions and get help filling out an application.