WSAV poll: 82% say it’s too soon to reopen Georgia businesses

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the COVID-19 virus during a news conference at the Georgia state Capitol on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has made national headlines for the second time this month.

At the start of April, the governor was criticized for his comments on the asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19. This week, Kemp has received backlash on his decision to reopen some nonessential businesses in the state.

Local mayors appeared on CNN opposing the decision.

Vanity Article published a blistering article headlined, “Front-Runner for Country’s Dumbest Governor to Reopen Essential Bowling Alleys, Nail Salons Friday.”

An online petition to shut Kemp down on reopening businesses has garnered 36,520 signatures.

But WSAV.com NOW wanted to hear from you — the residents impacted by the decision — firsthand. On the WSAV Facebook page, 3,000 people weighed in on a poll that asked: “Do you agree with Gov. Kemp’s decision?”

In total, 82% (2,440 people) voted “no” that it is too soon to reopen and 18% (560 people) voted “yes” that it is time to get back to business.

Several hundred people explained their vote in the comments. Here are a select few:

Are we just supposed to stay locked up in our houses for who knows how long? Yeah, I’d rather risk it. Ariadne K.

We all need and are dying for some normalcy but this is just too soon. We’ll be staying home for a good while yet. Michelle L.

Don’t support it. This is a failed attempt to avoid paying people unemployment, further burdening out health care system and then passing the blame on citizens cause ya know “just cause their open, doesn’t mean you have to go.” Julia G.

Unless we go back to work there will not be any wellbeing of any citizens. Unless we go back to work, not only will the hospitals close (so much for getting treatment) but the government itself will not have the funds it needs to pay you unemployment, which means people die from malnutrition. People die from suicide in despair. People get sick and die from lack of treatment because the hospitals closed. Meek F.

You have a lot of workers whose financial situation hasn’t changed one bit, telling people whose financial situation have been severely diminished to just shut up and stay inside. I find it highly hypocritical. Ryan J.

I am disappointed in Gov Kemp. This is a deadly virus that has not let up! My daughter, who has stayed in, will have to go back to work, Monday, at a bowling and game business. I am 75 years old, so this means that we will not be allowed to be together until this virus is gone! Rachel N.H.

Personally, I don’t, but I guess we got to start somewhere. I just hope it’s not a set back. Sammy W.

Be sure to follow the WSAV Facebook page here to participate in future surveys.