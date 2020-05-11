WSAV presents ‘Some Good News’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Millions have been watching the web series “Some Good News” hosted by actor John Krasinski out of his home, highlighting good news around the country during uncertain times.

In a recent episode, he even featured “The Sand Bar” on Tybee Island when owners removed nearly $4,000 in bills stapled to the walls to pay their employees.

Well, that story is just the tip of the iceberg of good things happening in our community. So WSAV.com NOW decided to make our own version of “Some Good News” to show Krasinski, and all of our viewers, even more local, feel-good stories.

Watch good news from your own communities above, and learn more about each story below.

Life as we know it looks dramatically different lately. Our favorite spots around town are empty, and toilet paper shelves are bare. However, there’s one thing that we aren’t short on right now: love.

On Hilton Head Island, high school students from Project Unify have been writing letters to adults with special needs to help them feel less alone while social distancing.

In Savannah, 10-year-old Brooklyn Linstroth packed up 400 homemade lip balms and delivered them to medical workers after hearing that their masks were causing chapped lips. She included handwritten notes that said things like “Thank you for keeping up safe,” and “Nurses and doctors are the best.”

Meanwhile, the founder of the Facebook group “Meals for Medical” is showing love to first responders by bringing them fresh meals from local businesses. Medical staff say it’s awesome to have a good meal waiting for them after a long, tiring shift. So far, “Meals for Medical” has raised over $16,000 to feel local emergency medical staff.

Two Savannah brothers are helping keep complete strangers safe by going around the city sanitizing gas stations.

Jill and Josh Ogundele proved that a pandemic couldn’t stop their love for each other when they tied the knot on a zoom call. The two were set to get married at Savannah’s First African Baptist Church, but instead said “I do” in their living room. On their big day, over 100 guests and three pastors logged on to Zoom to support the couple.

Two Tides Brewing Company in Savannah’s Starland District is spreading love nationwide by partnering with breweries across the country to create a new IPA called “All Together.” 100% of the beer’s proceeds are going to service industry workers who have been furloughed.

Over in Brunswick, residents of Gracemore Nursing and Rehab had a full blown dance party in the parking lot when the community came out for a drive-by parade.

Due to social distancing, event cancellations and business closures, people in out community are having to get creative to stay entertained and connected with each other. From neighborhood scavenger hunts to banana bread baking, people are staying busy.

The Bluffton Fire Department recently hosted a scavenger hunt to teach families about fire safety while stuck at home. Each week, the department challenged the community with a task that would teach them about fire safety. After completing everything from testing a smoke alarm to finding an emergency meeting place, the Keene family won a pizza delivered to their home by a firetruck.

In Savannah, designer Daniette Thomas has been spending her time creating fashionable face masks to help with shortages. She’s sold over 800 stylist masks, donated them to people in need and has even come out with a spring-summer collection.

Savannah author Melisa Gratias has written an entire children’s e-book during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Captain Corona and the 19 COVID Warriors” is a free book that helps kids better understand the coronavirus, while giving families a new, fun book to read at home.

Musician Ben Torres from Savannah Smiles Piano Bar has been bringing live music right to people’s living rooms. He’s been taking song requests from fans and sharing them with personalized messages of encouragement.

Plenty of other people are also taking advantage of technology to keep busy and connected, like Alia Freeman. Freeman is a hair stylist in Pooler. She recently hosted free virtual beauty care sessions to show people that quarantine hair doesn’t have to be a nightmare.

Thanks to Facebook Live, Orangetheory Fitness Savannah held a virtual 5K race to keep the community moving. Runners did a virtual group stretch session with Head Coach Cameron Scott before taking off on their own race paths. One participant was then chosen at random to win a prize.

Sheena Allen, the creator of Hype Fit Workouts, has been hosting live dance fitness classes on Facebook every day. Allen says her high energy moves are a great way for people at home to have dun and relieve some stress.

Some of the WSAV team wanted to give at-home dancing a try. We turned to someone you’ll recognize if you’ve ever been to a Savannah Bananas baseball game. The beloved Dancing First Base Coach, Maceo Harrison, taught some of the WSAV.com NOW team some moves via Zoom Friday morning.

Harrison has been spending his free time amid the coronavirus pandemic teaching dance and growing his TikTok following. His dance videos have received over 50,000 total likes. Harrison has also been anxiously waiting for results after auditioning for Season 17 of “So You Think You Can Dance?”.

See our team’s virtual lesson above, and learn more about Harrison from WSAV’s Connor DelPrete, here.

We finish up “WSAV-Some Good News” with the story of a Savannah woman who found ways to spread laughter while battling COVID-19. Miki Skelton was hospitalized with the coronavirus and having a hard time emotionally, so she found ways to laugh by sharing jokes on social media.

Skelton shared a video of her doing her eyebrows, a photo of her at the “beach” in her hospital bed, which was actually just a cartoon beach drawn on a white board, and more to keep her own spirits high and spread laughter to others. Click here for more.

WSAV wants to remind you that no matter what, there’s always plenty of good news out there, even in our own backyard. We will get through this together!