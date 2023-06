ATLANTA (WSAV) – WSAV News 3 took home an Emmy Saturday night at the Southeast Emmy Awards Ceremony in Atlanta.

WSAV won the top prize for “Little Boy Lost: The Quinton Simon Investigation” in the continuing coverage category.

The Regional Southeast Emmy Chapter is one of 19 chapters throughout the United States. The Chapter includes Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Asheville, North Carolina.

