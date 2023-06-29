SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV News 3 On Your Side and iHeart Media have started a new content partnership.

WSAV will provide news and weather updates on each of the Savannah radio group’s properties; 98.7 The River, Love 101.1, 107.3 Kiss FM, 94.1 The Beat, and Savannah’s News Radio WTKS.

“With WSAV News and Weather, we’ve got a strong partner committed to local,” said iHeart Media Savannah Programming Director Bob Neumann. “We’re excited about the addition of journalists like Chief Meteorologist Kris Allred, Kim Gusby and Tina Tyus Shaw to the iHeart Team.”

WSAV General Manager David Hart added, “We’re extremely pleased and proud to be partnering with iHeart. With local powerhouse radio stations such as 98.7 The River and DJs like Mark Robertson, iHeart radio is the preferred choice of listeners in Savannah. This partnership allows WSAV to deliver high quality and valuable local journalism and weather information to even more of our audience on a daily basis.”