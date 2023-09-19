JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Congratulations are in order for the WSAV News 3 team.

Five of our talented team members were recognized over the weekend at the Georgia Association of Broadcasters annual awards ceremony, otherwise known as the GABBY Awards.

Our very own Tina Tyus-Shaw took home the award for Best Anchor.

Two of our digital team members, Molly Curley and Dajhea Jones, as well as anchor Ben Katko, received a GABBY for Best Online Breaking News Coverage.

Photographer Jenson Bland took home not one, but two awards for his work on the Quinton Simon case.