WSAV honored with Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Digital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Radio Television Digital News Association has announced the 2021 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

Among the recipients is WSAV News 3 On Your Side, for the Digital award in the Region 13 Small Market Television category.

WSAV.com was selected based on local coverage of the 2020 elections, COVID-19 pandemic and Savannah’s George Floyd protest, along with content produced by WSAV NOW, the news station’s digital staff.

“The regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award recipients we announce today produced extraordinary journalism that brought clarity and context to 2020’s biggest news stories,” said RTDNA Chairwoman Andrea Stahlman. “The winning work demonstrates dedication, determination and a commitment to the highest ethical standards enshrined in RTDNA’s Code of Ethics.”

Murrow Award winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.

WSAV and 14 other Nexstar television stations were awarded for their work in the digital space this year.

To view the full list of winners, visit rtdna.org.