SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The story gained national attention as deputies are being accused of racial profiling during a controversial traffic stop of a bus carrying Delaware State students — a historically Black University. The encounter was captured on bodycam footage.

Thursday night the head coach and a team captain talked exclusively to WSAV.

“It made me very angry,” said Pamella Jenkins, head coach of the women’s lacrosse team. “We’re a division one program, the NCAA has strict laws against narcotics. And for our young ladies and I to be accused of that. It made me very upset.”

The Liberty County sheriff says the traffic stop was a normal procedure and believes the team was not racially profiled but Delaware State’s women’s lacrosse team feels violated.

“I was nervous, I was shaking,” says team captain and rising senior Gwenna Gentle. “Because me personally and along with other teammates of mine, some of us don’t have the best relationship or had good experiences with law enforcement and so it was just a traumatizing event to have to experience.”

Legal search or not, the president of Delaware State and the women’s lacrosse head coach have issues with how deputies talked to these student-athletes.

“Their tone just felt very accusatory that they knew they were going to find something and that we would be better off telling them ahead of time,” says Jenkins. “And as a coach who recruited these young ladies and knows their character, it was a big slap in the face.”

While the sheriff’s office has not issued an apology, he is asking for feedback from the team about what deputies could change in their approach — which is something the team won’t comment on until an apology is issued.

“I would love to sit down and have a communication with him after an apology,” said Jenkins.

“I would expect them to offer feedback off an apology,” said Gentle. “I probably don’t expect one from them. But it’s just, it is very frustrating because you’re just questioning as to why they can’t even bring up a simple apology.”