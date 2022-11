HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — News 3 made a donation to bring better health to Hilton Head Island on Wednesday.

WSAV was proud to present a $5000 check to Volunteers in Medicine on Hilton Head. The clinic provides free health care to thousands of people each year who may not be able to afford it or have access to it otherwise.

The donation was part of the Nexstar Foundation, which is helping hundreds of worthy agencies throughout the country.