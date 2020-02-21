Today is the last day to register for Fort Pulaski’s “Adopt a Wetland” Event

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Today is the last day to register for Saturday’s “Adopt a Wetland Program Kickoff” at Fort Pulaski.

Staff at the National Monument said the wetlands on Fort Pulaski help clean the ocean and act as a biodiversity habitat. Laura Waller, the Fort’s Resource Manager, said the site is in need of long-term volunteers who can help check the water quality each month. Evaluating the state of the Wetlands, according to Waller, helps their staff determine the overall health of the local environment.

Saturday’s Event will give potential volunteers the chance to see how they gather water samples from the Fort’s four different monitoring sites.

“A lot of people don’t realize, um, how important the wetlands are for our economy for our environment, for all sorts of things because they’re kind of the nurseries for our oceans in a lot of ways. The coast of Georgia is only about a hundred miles long but it has one third of the salt marsh on the East Coast of the United States so um, it’s really important that we take care of that very ecological special place that we have here,” Waller stated.

Park staff will host the kickoff from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22nd. Preregistration is required in order to attend.

Registration for Saturday’s kickoff closes today at 12:00 p.m. You can email: carly_nielsen@partner.nps.gov to signup.