TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – When you travel to the beach you see white sand, blue waves, seashells, seagulls — and wrack.

When we encounter this soggy mush on our track to the shore, little do we know that second to plankton, it’s the most important material to maintain the environmental health of the beach.

According to Explore Beaches, beach wrack is a mixture of marsh grass and various algae that washes up on the beach following new growth. Once on the shore, beach natives like rollie pollies, beach hoppers, kelp flies and many other invertebrates call the wrack their home.

If you are not a fan of creepy crawlies, do not fear, because they are a food source for various shorebirds. Birds like sanderlings, whimbrels, black-bellied plovers, snowy plovers and willets feed from the wrack.

As the wrack develops, windblown sand collects over time creating dunes, which are the nature barriers that slow hurricanes, Crystal Cove Conservancy explains. When wrack decomposes, it releases necessary nutrients to vegetation on the shore, dunes and water.

Dune health relies heavily on wrack not only for formation but also anchors land plants.

So next time you take a trip to the beach and see the wrack, think of it as one of the beautiful gifts of nature and a sign of a healthy beach.