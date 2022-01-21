World’s tallest IMAX screen coming to Pooler movie theater

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Attention moviegoers! Royal Cinemas and IMAX announced on Friday that a bigger and better IMAX auditorium is coming to Pooler in February.

The new auditorium will be an extension to Royal Cinemas on Towne Centre Court. It will feature a one-of-a-kind new screen said to be the world’s tallest IMAX screen.

The screen is 101 feet wide and 76 feet and 2 inches tall and had to be specially designed by a robotic arm.

In terms of height, it beats out the world’s largest IMAX screen in Germany. But Pooler’s screen is about 20 feet shorter in length.

The auditorium will also be furnished with 363 recliner chairs with tray tables. According to IMAX, the new experience will deliver lifelike images, precision audio and a wide range of colors.

The theater will remain open while construction is ongoing.