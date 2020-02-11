Workshops to introduce voters to new voting machines

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia voters will be casting their votes with new voting machines in the upcoming presidential primary election on March 24th.
To prepare voters for the new equipment, the A. Phillip Randolph Institute (APRI) prepares to conduct workshops for Chatham County residents.
The workshops take place on February 13th.
A morning session starts at 11:00 a.m. at Southwest Library.
An evening session starts at 6:30 p.m. at the International Longshoremen (ILA) Hall.
The workshops are free and open to the public, although both spaces offer limited seating.
Organizers ask attendees to come prepared to ask questions.
Morning Session:
- 11:00 a.m.
- Southwest Library
- 14097 Abercorn Street, Savannah, Georgia
Evening Session:
- 6:30 p.m.
- International Longshoremen (ILA) Hall
- 221 North Lathrop Avenue, Savannah, Georgia