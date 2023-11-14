BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The number of new jobs and investment in the region from the Hyundai Meta Plant and its suppliers is continuing to climb. The estimate sits at nearly $10 billion in capital investment and nearly 15,000 new jobs to the region.

A new workforce study will help local leaders to form a plan for each community.

“You look at what happened with other automotive companies that came into the south – there really was a strong benefit for everybody. I have no doubt that’s going to happen here… just as long as we do it the right way,” Trip Tollison, President and CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority, told News 3.

The meta plant is set to open in 2025, the same year experts expect the demand for workers to outpace the supply. Tollison says regional leaders are working to keep up.

This new workforce study identified needs and challenges in the market. Those include:

the tight labor supply

the importance of competitive pay and employee retention

the need for recruitment of high school graduates and retired military personnel

They are targeting Tennessee, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois for recruitment.

“There are industries there that are no longer kind of applicable to those regions where there is higher unemployment that we can tap into,” he said.

Collaboration in each individual community is needed to perfect this action plan, according to Tollison.

“Everybody’s very interested in the success of our industrial base. That is paramount. Everybody’s on the same page about working together in order to make sure we line up good quality, high-paying jobs,” Tollison explained.

Anna Chafin, CEO of the Development Authority of Bryan County says the area will be forever changed, but this development is a marathon, not a sprint.

“I think we’re very much up for a challenge, and we know that this workforce development scenario is going to be difficult to tackle. But, we’re excited about the possibilities, and we’re ready to get to work,” Chafin said.

The workforce study was conducted through a survey of mainly industrial workers in the area.

For the complete study, click or tap here.