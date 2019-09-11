Worker treated for heat exhaustion on I-16, officials say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Early Wednesday afternoon, authorities say a highway worker was overcome by heat exhaustion on Interstate 16 near Interstate 516.

According to Savannah Fire Rescue, initial reports about the worker falling into a pond were unfounded. Aid for heat exhaustion was rendered on scene.

Chatham Emergency Services tells News 3 the worker is being transported from the scene as a precaution.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers the following advice for preventing heat-related illness:

  • Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing
  • Try to limit outdoor activity to when it’s coolest
  • Pace yourself when working or exercising during the heat
  • Wear sunscreen, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses to prevent sunburn
  • Rest often in shady areas so your body has a chance to recover

View more “hot weather tips” from the CDC here.

