Worker treated for heat exhaustion on I-16, officials say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Early Wednesday afternoon, authorities say a highway worker was overcome by heat exhaustion on Interstate 16 near Interstate 516.
According to Savannah Fire Rescue, initial reports about the worker falling into a pond were unfounded. Aid for heat exhaustion was rendered on scene.
Chatham Emergency Services tells News 3 the worker is being transported from the scene as a precaution.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers the following advice for preventing heat-related illness:
- Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing
- Try to limit outdoor activity to when it’s coolest
- Pace yourself when working or exercising during the heat
- Wear sunscreen, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses to prevent sunburn
- Rest often in shady areas so your body has a chance to recover