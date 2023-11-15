PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – A worker died following an accident at a Safe Harbor construction on Parris Avenue.

An employee at a nearby business recalled seeing people running toward the site Tuesday morning.

According to Beaufort County Coroner David Ott, the man was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead after 11 a.m.

“It was an unfortunate accident that was witnessed by several of our employees, as well as our first responders that arrived to render aid,” Port Royal Town Manager Van Willis said in a statement to News 3. “The Town certainly mourns the passing of this young man.”

Willis said the Town anticipates an investigation by the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

This story is developing.