BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A medical helicopter responded to the Hyundai Metaplant Thursday afternoon to transport an injured worker.

According to a spokesperson for the Metaplant, the worker is a contractor employee. It appears they were hurt accidentally and the employee is expected to be OK.

“The health and safety of our employees and all working at the site is a top priority,” a spokesperson stated.

They added that the Metaplant is working to gather additional details on the incident.

Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services also responded to the scene.