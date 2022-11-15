BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Another massive development is underway in Bryan County.

Breaking ground on Tuesday, the Georgia International Commerce Centre sits on 809 acres of land off of exit 143 on I-16.

The 6.5 million acre industrial plant will eventually be made up of 12 buildings, housing distribution warehouses and light manufacturing and assembly companies. While there are no confirmed tenants yet, developers said they chose the site because of its proximity to the interstate, the incoming Hyundai mega site and the Port of Savannah.

“This cross-dock facility opening in July will help meet a particular need in Savannah, supporting the quick transfer of imports from containers to delivery trucks will help get the goods off the port first, on the shelves with great speed and great efficiency,” said Stacy Watson, director of economic and industrial development for the Georgia Ports Authority.

Behind the massive project is New York City-based SJP Properties and Chesterfield, a development company partly based in Savannah.

“The total buildout of the project is estimated to be around $500 million, so obviously we’re bringing a lot of money into the community,” said Chance Raehn, senior vice president of development for Chesterfield. “A lot of jobs will be created not only from the tenants that locate in the park but also from the construction.”

Raehn estimates up to 125 construction workers will be needed on the site.

Tuesday’s groundbreaking comes a day after Gov. Brian Kemp announced a global apparel company will build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County. It’s also on the heels of Hyundai Motor Group breaking ground on its electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant.

While some residents are concerned about the impact of these large developments coming in, Bryan County leaders said it’s a big win for the area.

“My job as the chair of the board of commissioners is to make sure we have everything in place for those residents to stay here and to play here, recreation services that we need to provide,” said Carter Infinger, chairman of the Bryan County Board of Commissioners. “That’s kind of my side of it, but this is great opportunity for everybody in Bryan County.”

The first building is set to be completed in July 2023, but developers estimate the rest of the center will take five to seven years to build.