SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A senior at Woodville Tompkins Technical and Career High School has been named a Gates Millennium Scholar(GMS).

Chance McKinnie is one of 300 Gates Millennium Scholars chosen from 37,000 students who applied. The GMS Program is funded by a $1.6 billion grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

As a GMS, McKinnie will receive: Support for the cost of education by covering unmet need and self-help aid; renewable awards for Gates Millennium Scholars maintaining satisfactory academic progress; graduate school funding for continuing Gates Millennium Scholars in the areas of computer science, education, engineering, library science, mathematics, public health or science; and leadership development programs with distinctive personal, academic and professional growth opportunities.

Congratulations Chance!