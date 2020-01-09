Woodville-Tompkins freshman dies after passing out at school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A student at Woodville-Tompkins Technical and Career High School died Thursday morning, officials with the school district said.

According to a spokesperson for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), emergency responders were called to the school to provide medical assistance after a freshman student passed out around 9 a.m.

The student’s identity has not been released at this time.

SCCPSS provided News 3 with the following statement:

We were deeply saddened to learn that the student passed away unexpectedly. This loss has affected all of us and our thoughts and condolences are with the family as we cope with this tragedy. SCCPSS has deployed emergency response teams to provide appropriate support through this difficult time. Counselors are available at the school setting to offer additional support and guidance for students and staff. SCCPSS expresses our deepest sympathy to the affected family.

