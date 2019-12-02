Women’s recovery home opens in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s the first of its kind in Beaufort County — a place designed to help women overcome addiction.

Low Country Hope House (LCHH) held a grand opening ceremony on Monday for a new women’s only sober-living facility.

With six beds and a homey atmosphere, the goal to is get women on the road to recovery. Residents will live in a supervised facility where they will work, give back, and learn how to live life sober.

It’s a model that has already proven successful in two men’s homes run by LCHH.

The organization says there is a stigma when it comes to women, drugs and alcoholism. The organization’s goal is to break that stigma while helping women in our area and beyond kick the habit.

“Women who have families to go back to that they haven’t been part of for a long time, it gives them the opportunity to recover. It gives them the opportunity to take part in their own recovery and to become responsible of the community again,” said Joe Naughton, LCHH Board President.

The women are not able to live in Hope House for free, according to Naughton.

“They have to give $150 to live here, as well as weekly service time to stay here,” he explained. “The idea is to become a family here to hope to get back to their families outside in their own home.”

For more information on the Hope House, or if you wish to donate, visit their website here.