Woman shot, Savannah Police investigate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) investigates a shooting after a gunshot victim shows up at a local hospital.

SPD says officers responded Wednesday morning after a female victim was transported to the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Police say her injuries do not appear life-threatening.

Her identity was not released at the time of this report.

Police say the incident may have taken place on the 1400 block of Chester.

SPD detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and hope to develop leads on a suspect.

This story is developing.