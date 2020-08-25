Woman says Midway nursing home should be ‘shut down’ after mother dies from COVID-19

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman who says her mother died in the care of nurses at Magnolia Manor of Midway is raising concerns about their handling COVID-19 patients.

The daily case counts mandated by their parent company shows all 71 of their residents have tested positive for the virus. The Midway facility has the most infections out of all 14 of their locations.

“I mean we are following every bit of infection control, but this is a virulent virus and it spreads very quickly,” said Barbara Mitchell, vice president of Magnolia Manor’s clinical services, “and spreads very quickly with people that are not symptomatic.”

Trussa Thomas says her mother Jaqueline Thomas, 61, was nearly a 10-year resident at the living facility. She says her mother was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was virtually non-verbal.

She says she first heard of positive cases at Magnolia Manor back in April. Thomas says at that time, she was told her mother tested negative for the virus.

A representative of the parent company says family members are notified if their loved ones are tested or come in contact with a positive case.

Yashika Scriven placed her father at the nursing home after he suffered a stroke. Weeks later, she learned he tested positive for the virus.

“They never sent me mail, or called me to tell me what his results were, so therefore I thought he tested negative because no one ever gave me a call back,” she told News 3.

Thomas was told on Aug. 4 her mother was retested for COVID-19. She says she got no word on those results.

On Aug. 14, Thomas says a nurse called her and said her mother was ‘acting out of it’ and wouldn’t stay in her room. The next morning staff told Thomas her mother was dead.

“They told me last week that she was coughing, but they thought it was a smokers cough and they were putting her on cough syrup,” said Thomas. “I even requested a chest x-ray last week on her and they told me it wasn’t warranted.”

Thomas showed WSAV News 3 a coroner’s report that confirms her mother did die from COVID-19.

Thomas says Magnolia Manor claims her mother may have refused a COVID-19 test.

“Whenever they have a problem with her they would call me, but they never called to tell me that,” she said.

Thomas says her mother has been mentally ill virtually all her life and can’t make medical decisions on her own.

Mitchell from Magnolia Manor’s Clinical Services department tells News 3 they can’t force a nasal swab on residents.

“I mean I will be happy to investigate, but we also have to remember that again somebody can test postive a day after they tested negative,” said Mitchell.

Thomas urges anyone with loved ones at Magnolia Manor in Midway to keep a close eye on their care.

“I think they should be shut down,” said Thomas, “there are too many infections.”